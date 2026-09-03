Bhiwandi Corporator's 'Candy Crush' Video Sparks Outrage Over Alleged Neglect During Civic Meeting | File Pic

Bhiwandi: As serious civic issues came up for discussion during the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation’s general body meeting, a purported video showing a woman corporator allegedly playing ‘Candy Crush’ has triggered a controversy over the conduct and seriousness of elected representatives.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, reportedly shows the woman corporator engrossed in her mobile phone while important matters were being discussed in the civic House.

The footage has drawn sharp reactions from citizens, with many questioning whether elected representatives are giving adequate attention to issues directly affecting the people.

Civic issues under discussion

The incident reportedly took place when the House was discussing issues such as property tax recovery and the condition of dangerous buildings in the city.

The matter assumes greater significance in the wake of the Kohinoor Apartment building collapse in Bhandari Compound’s Gangaramwadi area, in which 10 people lost their lives.

Against this backdrop, the alleged sight of a corporator playing a mobile game during the proceedings has angered sections of the public.

Social media users have criticised the conduct, saying that elected representatives are expected to remain attentive when matters concerning public safety, civic revenue and citizens’ grievances are being debated.

Questions over House proceedings

Konark Vikas Aghadi corporator Vilas Patil criticised the alleged conduct and said that the general body meeting is meant to discuss issues affecting the city and its residents.

He stressed that matters involving dangerous buildings and assistance to victims require serious attention from elected representatives.

The identity of the woman seen in the video could not be independently established, as her face is not clearly visible.

The authenticity and complete context of the video could also not be independently verified.

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Social media reactions

After the video surfaced online, it quickly became a topic of discussion among citizens.

Many expressed anger and questioned the accountability of elected representatives, particularly when the civic House was dealing with sensitive issues.

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