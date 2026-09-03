Bhiwandi Civic Body Faces ₹15-Crore Liability, Seeks Legal Options Before Waste Contractor Payment | Representational Image

Bhiwandi: The Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) is staring at a ₹15-crore financial liability payable as compensation to waste management contractor Anthony Waste Handling Pvt Ltd, triggering a sharp debate in the general body meeting on Thursday.

With the civic body's finances already under strain, corporators questioned the rationale behind burdening the exchequer and demanded that accountability be fixed if the liability arose due to administrative lapses.

Debate over compensation payment

BJP corporators Sumit Patil and Vaibhav Bhoir raised strong objections to the proposed payment, pointing out that the civic body's financial position remains precarious.

They demanded that officials and employees responsible for the matter be identified and, if found accountable, the amount be recovered from them instead of placing the entire burden on taxpayers.

BJP group leader Santosh Shetty urged the civic administration to seek an opinion from experienced legal counsel on the Supreme Court's decision and examine whether a review petition or any other legal remedy is available to the corporation.

Former mayor Vilas Patil also opposed rushing into payment. He said the administration had already prepared a proposal for releasing the amount, but the civic body should first determine what legal options remain available following the Supreme Court verdict.

Municipal Commissioner Anmol Sagar clarified that any administrative decision in the matter could be taken only after approval from the general body, which was why the issue had been brought before the House.

Following the heated discussion, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary directed that the ₹15 crore be kept aside for the time being.

He also called for legal consultation on the possibility of approaching the Supreme Court again and examining all available legal remedies and the procedure involved before taking a final decision.

Property tax collection under scanner

The corporation's revenue position also came under scrutiny during the meeting, with corporators alleging negligence and irregularities in property tax collection.

Members demanded action against officials and employees responsible for lapses, arguing that a more effective recovery mechanism could substantially improve civic revenues and provide greater funds for development works.

The Deputy Commissioner for Tax Assessment, Balkrishana Shirsagar, informed the House that several measures were being undertaken to increase revenue.

A GIS-based survey has been initiated to identify additional constructions and properties that have either escaped assessment or are yet to be brought under the property tax net.

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Kohinoor collapse raises questions

The Kohinoor building collapse also featured prominently at the beginning of the general body meeting.

Corporator Nilesh Chaudhary moved an adjournment motion seeking action against officials allegedly responsible for lapses connected with the tragedy.

He questioned why administrative action had not yet been taken against those responsible and demanded that accountability be fixed and appropriate action initiated against the officials concerned.

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