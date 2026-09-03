NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Hails Rise Of Young Women Leaders In Bhiwandi Politics, Praises Isha Khan’s Leadership |

Bhiwandi: At a time when the Gen-Z generation is redefining leadership and public participation the emergence of young women leaders in Bhiwandi’s civic politics is a positive and inspiring development NCP (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule said on Wednesday.

Sule Praises Young Leadership

Sule was speaking at the inauguration of the office of Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairperson Advocate Isha Khan. She described Isha as a young representative leading the Gen-Z generation and praised her ability to communicate in English, Hindi and Marathi.

The event, attended by MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama, MLAs Jitendra Awhad, Mayor Narayan Chaudhary, NCP (SP) city president Shoeb Khan Guddu, group leader Mushrat Ansari and former deputy mayor Imran Khan, brought together political leaders, corporators, office-bearers and citizens from across the city.

Women Leaders Asked To Stay Focused

Sule said women entering public life must remain focused on their work rather than being distracted by social media trolling. If the intention is clear and the work is honest, there is no reason to fear anyone she said, urging women representatives to continue working with confidence.

Referring to the political representation of women Sule said veteran leader Sharad Pawar had taken the initiative to promote reservation for women in politics. However, she pointed out that in several places elected women representatives are still seen merely as proxies for their husbands.

Bhiwandi presents a different and encouraging picture, where a young woman is taking the lead and her father is standing firmly behind her Sule said calling it a positive sign for women’s participation in politics.

Bhiwandi Sets Positive Example

Sule also assured that she would raise Bhiwandi’s development issues with the state government and work towards securing adequate funds for the civic body. She said she was ready to personally lead a delegation to the Chief Minister to press for funds required for the city’s development.

Standing Committee Chairperson Isha Imran Khan, in her introductory remarks, said several development projects in Bhiwandi were being affected due to inadequate funds. She appealed to the state government, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to provide sufficient financial assistance to address the city’s pressing civic needs.

MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama highlighted Bhiwandi’s tradition of Hindu-Muslim unity, saying development work in the city was being pursued through cooperation across communities. He stressed that ensuring the city’s development was the collective responsibility of all elected representatives.

MLA Jitendra Awhad said the presence of leaders from different political parties on one platform to congratulate Isha Khan reflected a “positive political picture” of Bhiwandi. He welcomed the growing participation of women in the city’s political leadership, saying their emergence was a development that deserved encouragement.

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