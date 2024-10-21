Thane Hit-And-Run: 21-Year-Old Darshan Hegde Dies After Speeding Car Hits His Two-Wheeler; Case Registered

The victim, identified as Darshan Hegde, was returning home after buying food when the incident occurred at Nitin traffic junction | X

Thane: A 21-year-old scooter rider died after an unidentified vehicle hit the two-wheeler in Thane city on Monday morning, police said.

The driver of the vehicle fled without offering any assistance or reporting the incident.

The victim, identified as Darshan Hegde, was returning home after buying food when the incident occurred at Nitin traffic junction.

Police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicles Act and are scanning CCTV footages from the area to identify the suspect.