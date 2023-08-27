Thane: Hirkani Room Inaugurated By Bombay HC Judge Gauri Godse, Chief District & Sessions Judge Abhay Mantri In District Court |

Thane: The Hirkani room has been set up on the premises of Thane district court on behalf of the district women and child development department and it was inaugurated on Saturday, August 26 by Bombay High Court judge Gauri Godse and Chief District and Sessions Judge Abhay Mantri.

Under the Women's Empowerment and Child Development Scheme, "Hirkani Room" is being set up in crowded public places in the districts for women to breastfeed their children with them. Through Thane District Women and Child Development Officer's office with 3 percent funds from Women and Child Development Department and District Planning Committee a room with all facilities has been constructed in the premises of Thane District Court.

Hirkani Rooms Planned To Be Constructed In Premises Of All Courts In Thane

All the judges of Thane and Palghar districts were present on this occasion.The Chief Guest asserted that the need for these facilities should be everywhere. They directed that this room should be constructed in the premises of all the courts in Thane district. The concerned court officers were ordered to provide space to the women and child development department for the construction of the room and to work in coordination.

District Women and Child Development officer Mahendra Gaikwad welcomed the guests by presenting mementos on behalf of Women and Child Development Department.

The department expressed its gratitude for this kind of initiative, with which the judiciary allowed the construction of a room considering the mothers coming to the court, and similarly gave further orders keeping in mind the difficulties in other places in the district.

Legal Services Authority secretary Ishwar Suryavanshi, Thane District Court Registrar Mr. Kanthe and Women and Child Development Department staff supported enthusiastically to make this event a successful.

