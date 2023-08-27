Thane Police Nabs 4 In Connection With Killing 2 Men And Dumping Bodies At Kasara Ghat | Representative Image

Thane: Police have arrested four persons from Shirdi in connection with the case of murder of two men whose bodies were found in June at Kasara Ghat in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Sunday.

The four accused, arrested on August 24, told the police that the two deceased were allegedly harassing on social media a woman, whom the accused knew, and hence they killed them, a senior official from the local crime branch said.

Bodies Found In June At Kasara Ghat

On June 19, the bodies of two men were found on different locations at the Kasara Ghat. The police then registered a case of murder and destruction of evidence against unidentified persons.

During the probe, the police came to know that a complaint of two missing persons was registered at Loni police station in Ahmednagar district, the official said.

The police probe team confirmed that details of the missing persons matched with the two bodies found in Kasara on Mumbai-Nashik highway, he said.

Based on the probe, the police arrested four persons, in the age group of 23 to 25 years, all residents of Ramnagar in Shirdi town of Ahmednagar district, the official said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)