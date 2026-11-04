Thane Ghodbunder Road Accident: 20,000-Litre Chemical Tanker Overturns After Hitting Tempo, 1 Injured; Traffic Disrupted | Representational image

Thane: One person was injured and traffic was disrupted on the arterial Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city when a chemical tanker overturned after ramming into a tempo that had crashed into a road divider early on Wednesday, civic officials said.

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The accident occurred near the Patlipada bridge along the Ghodbunder-bound carriageway and was reported at 2.44 am, regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The driver of a tempo carrying vegetables from Kalwa to Ovala in the city lost control of the vehicle, causing it to crash into the road divider. A chemical-laden tanker coming from behind then rammed into the tempo and overturned, he said.

The tanker was carrying 20,000 litres of a chemical from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Navi Mumbai to Gujarat.

The impact knocked a street light pole onto the road, while chemical leaking from the tanker spread across the stretch, the official said.

Emergency teams, including police, fire brigade personnel and disaster management staff, rushed to the spot.

The tempo driver, who suffered injuries, was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.

The fallen street light pole was cleared from the road, and soil was spread over the spilt oil to prevent further accidents, he said.

Traffic police used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and clear the stretch. Vehicular movement on the road continued at a slow pace, he added.

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