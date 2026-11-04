Mumbai Tragedy: 36-Year-Old Govandi Woman Dies By Suicide After Alleged Alcohol-Fuelled Harassment; Husband Booked For Abetment

Shivaji Nagar police registered an abetment-to-suicide case against the woman's husband following a complaint by her younger sister | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 3, 2026: A 36-year-old married woman died by suicide after hanging herself at her residence in Govandi on October 31, allegedly driven to the extreme step by continuous physical and mental abuse from her alcoholic husband.

The deceased has been identified as Kusum Kamruddin Sonawane. Following the incident, the Shivaji Nagar police have registered a case against her 28-year-old husband, Azharuddin Mohammad Shami Shah, for abetment to suicide.

Frequent Domestic Abuse Alleged

According to the FIR lodged by the victim's younger sister, Fakira Kamruddin Sonawane, 28, Kusum married Azharuddin in 2023. The couple lived in Shivaji Nagar along with Kusum’s 11-year-old son.

Police stated that Azharuddin had frequently escalated fights over minor issues since their marriage. Over time, he developed a severe alcohol addiction, which led to frequent domestic abuse. He reportedly spent all his hard-earned money on alcohol, leaving no funds for daily household expenses.

Although family members and relatives repeatedly intervened and counselled him to mend his ways, the accused resumed the abuse after brief periods of calm. Exhausted by the persistent harassment, Kusum hanged herself at her residence around 5 pm on October 31.

Family Learns Of Incident

The incident came to light when Fakira received a call from her sister-in-law, Shamina, informing her that Kusum’s son had called from an unknown mobile phone to report his mother's death.

Fakira rushed to the location with her mother and found Kusum lying unconscious in the alley with clear rope marks around her neck. Her husband, Azharuddin, was seen sitting near her head, continuously pleading with her to wake up.

With the assistance of local police, Fakira rushed Kusum to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

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Husband Booked For Abetment

Based on Fakira’s complaint, the Shivaji Nagar police registered a case against Azharuddin Shah, a native of Bhirua in Bihar's Darbhanga district, under Section 108 (Abetment of Suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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