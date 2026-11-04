Panvel Shocker: Woman And 2 Children Die After Allegedly Jumping From 11th Floor Over ₹2 Lakh Loan Harassment; 2 Accused Absconding

Police have registered an FIR against two men accused of threatening the family over repayment of a loan | File Photo

Navi Mumbai, November 3, 2026: A woman and her two minor children allegedly jumped off the 11th floor of their residential building at Hiranandani Fortune City in Bhokarpada, Panvel, following repeated threats and harassment by two men over a Rs 2 lakh loan.

The incident occurred around 8.55 pm on Monday. The two accused, who had lent the money to the complainant in 2024, are currently absconding.

The complainant, Machindra Narayan Popete (42), husband of the deceased woman, stated in his complaint that the accused had lent him Rs 2 lakh in 2024 and had been threatening him and his wife for the past 15 days over repayment.

According to Assistant Police Inspector Abhijeet Bhujbal of Rasayani police station, the accused had visited the complainant's residence on Monday at around 8.45 pm to personally threaten them and had also been issuing threats over the phone.

The complainant, a real estate agent by profession, further stated that the repeated threats had caused severe mental distress to his wife, following which she allegedly took the extreme step along with their two children.

The deceased have been identified as Mansi Machindra Popete (32) and her children Rudra (11) and Hansika (6), residents of Minerva Society at Hiranandani Fortune City, Bhokarpada.

Accused Allegedly Threatened Family

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly visited the complainant's residence around 8.45 pm on Monday, kicked the main door and attempted to force it open. They allegedly abused and threatened the family, following which she allegedly took the extreme step.

An FIR was registered at Rasayani police station in the early hours of Tuesday under sections relating to abetment to suicide, threatening and trespass.

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"The two accused are wanted and are currently absconding. We are looking out for them," said API Bhujbal.

The accused have been identified as Vishwanath Desai and Arun Vishwanath Desai, both residents of Panvel.

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