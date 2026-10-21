Mumbai: Student Dies By Suicide At Institute of Chemical Technology, Death Comes Amid Protests Over Sahil Wakode’s Suicide

The Institute of Chemical Technology in Mumbai. | Shyam Bhagat/Wikimedia Commons

A student of Mumbai’s Institute of Chemical Technology reportedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night.

The death came amid protests at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay in connection with the death by suicide of Sahil Wakode on September 18.

The student who died at the Institute of Chemical Technology on Tuesday was identified as Siddhesh Patil, The Indian Express reported. The 19-year-old chemical engineering student was found dead on the second floor of Hostel 5 at the institute’s Matunga campus. He is believed to have died between 10 pm and midnight.

Police statement

“A 19-year-old second-year Chemical Engineering student at the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) was found dead in his hostel room,” the newspaper quoted the Matunga Police as saying. “We have registered an Accidental Death Report.”

Investigators are waiting for the outcome of a post-mortem examination to identify the cause of Patil’s death. The police also said they will record the statements of his family and friends to ascertain why he took the step.

Sahil Wakode’s death

Wakode died by suicide on the IIT-Bombay campus on September 18 after he was allegedly caught using his phone during an examination. The death sparked protests by students seeking an independent investigation and reforms in the institute’s mental health support systems.

Wakode's parents have alleged that their son faced caste-based discrimination and mental pressure at the institute. They have sought action against Professor Suryanarayana Doolla and IIT Bombay Director Shireesh Kedare.

Doolla has denied allegations of caste-based harassment and has maintained that he had merely followed the institute's prescribed procedures.

Following the mounting pressure, Doolla was removed from his administrative role as Dean of Administrative Affairs.