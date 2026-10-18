IIT Bombay Student Sahil Wakode's Death Sparks Continued Protests; Parents Demand Independent Probe Into Caste Discrimination Allegations |

Mumbai: A month after Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay student Sahil Wakode died by suicide on September 18, his parents and fellow students continue to demand accountability, an independent investigation into allegations of caste-based discrimination and reforms to address concerns over examination procedures and student mental health.

Parents March To IIT Bombay Gate

On Sunday, Wakode’s parents, Ravindra and Sonali Wakode, marched to the main gate of the IIT Bombay campus to pay their respects at the place where their son lived. They also sought a meeting with Dr K. Radhakrishnan, chairperson of the institute’s Board of Governors, requesting intervention in the investigation.

At a collective protest organised by the All India Students Federation (AISF), All India Independent Scheduled Caste Association (AIISCA) and All India Students Association, student bodies demanded an independent inquiry into the caste-based allegations and greater transparency with the family regarding the investigation.

Students Join Family's Hunger Strike

IIT Bombay students have also begun a fast under the banner of Justice Corner to express solidarity with the Wakode family, which has been on hunger strike for over two weeks. The protesters have called for action against officials named in the first information report (FIR) and the disclosure of findings from an independent inquiry.

“We only demand a fair investigation by the authorities and that Professor Doolla, who has been named in the incident, is arrested,” said Ravindra Wakode. He said the police had recorded statements from the family and Professor Suryanarayana Doolla, but they had received no updates on the subsequent investigation.

Family Questions Investigation Progress

“The authorities should continue their investigation after arresting Doolla. The last we know is that he was sent on leave; after that, his whereabouts are not known to anyone,” he added.

Doolla was removed from his position as Dean of Administrative Affairs and sent on leave pending an inquiry. The family has also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged leakage of examination-related CCTV footage. The allegations remain subject to investigation.

Students Submit 18-Point Charter

Wakode’s death triggered protests on campus and prompted students to submit an 18-point charter of demands to the administration. Director Shireesh Kedare signed the charter on September 20 following discussions with protesters. However, students allege that several commitments have not translated into concrete action.

“After the incident, the director held a four-hour open house to address students’ concerns. He promised weekly updates and short- and long-term measures, but no specific actions have been communicated,” said a student.

Examination rules and mental-health support

One of the central demands concerns the stricter examination malpractice rules introduced in July. “ We had raised concerns that the procedures could have serious consequences for those accused of misconduct,” said a student calling for safeguards, transparent disciplinary proceedings and access to support during inquiries.

On October 7, the institute’s Senate decided to put the revised rules on hold and revert to the April 2015 framework for the mid-semester examinations. The examinations were subsequently conducted under the interim arrangement. A comprehensive review of the disciplinary procedures, however, remains a key concern for students.

Students Seek Better Mental-Health Support

Mental-health support has also emerged as a major focus of the charter. Students have demanded better access to counsellors, round-the-clock psychiatric assistance, regular mental-health sensitisation for faculty members and improved access to student-welfare administrators.

IIT Bombay has operationalised its Wellness Response Team, providing access to counsellors and psychiatrists on call, and initiated recruitment for additional counselling positions. “If the counsellors are institution-employed they will face difficulties in independently raising the systemic issues affecting students. So we believe that independent counsellors should be appointed for the students,” said Dheeraj Singh, founder of IIT alumni support group.

Students Demand Transparent Grievance System

The institute has also initiated work on a student-concerns portal and announced steps to strengthen student representation in committees dealing with academic and non-academic matters. “We need to have a transparent grievance-redressal mechanism and protection against retaliation for participating in peaceful protests. An overhaul of the grievance system was promised to us but there has not been any update on the same,” said the student protesting at the Justice Corner on the main gate of IIT Bombay.

On October 15, IIT Bombay introduced anti-discrimination guidelines advising students, faculty and staff against discriminatory remarks or conduct relating to caste, admission categories and entrance examination ranks. The implementation and effectiveness of these measures remain to be assessed.

Meanwhile, the family continues to demand accountability, including action against officials named in the FIR and an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding their son’s death. The status of the proposed CBI probe and the final findings of the investigation had not been confirmed in the updates available as of October 17.

While IIT Bombay has announced measures concerning examinations, mental-health support and campus discrimination, students and the family maintain that the implementation of several commitments remains unclear. A month after Wakode’s death, the investigation and the administration’s response to demands for accountability remain at the centre of the continuing agitation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/