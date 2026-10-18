Mumbai University Wins FICCI 'University Of The Year 2026' Award For Excellence In Research, Innovation And Digital Governance

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry | X @ficci_india

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has won the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) ‘University of the Year 2026’ award in the Established Category, recognising its initiatives in research, innovation, digital governance and employability.

Award Presented At FICCI Summit

The award was presented by former Union Minister for Human Resource Development and Science and Technology Dr Murli Manohar Joshi at the 21st FICCI Higher Education Summit 2026 and the 12th Higher Education Excellence Awards held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni and Pro Vice-Chancellor Principal Dr Ajay Bhamare received the award on behalf of the university.

The 169-year-old institution emerged as the winner in a competitive field that included IIT Gandhinagar, Banaras Hindu University and Chanakya National Law University among the finalists.

Five Key Areas Of Development

The university's presentation centred on its strategy, ‘Cluster Initiatives of Curriculum, Research, Internationalisation, Governance and Employability for Regional, National and Global Impact’. The framework focused on five areas: curriculum development in emerging fields, research and innovation, employability and entrepreneurship, international engagement, and governance and digital transformation.

As part of its innovation-led approach, the university is expanding its focus on artificial intelligence, deep-tech research, research funding, start-up development and industry partnerships. Its initiatives include the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020, the India@2047 roadmap, digital governance, the University Department Ranking Framework, and the MU IDEAS Foundation and ACIC-MU RISE Foundation.

The university's submission underwent a two-stage evaluation, comprising a preliminary assessment panel and a grand jury. The FICCI awards recognise institutions for academic leadership, innovative practices, impactful research, industry collaboration and social responsibility.

Commenting on the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Prof Ravindra Kulkarni said the award recognised the university's legacy and its commitment to research-driven, innovative and socially responsive education. He said the institution aimed to translate research into innovation, innovation into employability, and knowledge into meaningful social transformation.

The recognition comes as the university seeks to strengthen its contribution to national development through higher education, research and industry collaboration.

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