Mumbai Local Train News: Western Railway Installs 2,206 RFID Tags Between Churchgate And Virar For Kavach System | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai: Western Railway has installed 2,206 of the 2,217 planned Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags between Churchgate and Virar, taking the rollout of the Kavach train protection system close to completion. The remaining work is targeted for March 2027. The system will help locomotives identify their exact location, monitor speed and prevent accidents, strengthening safety on one of the country's busiest suburban railway corridors.

Kavach System Aims To Improve Mumbai Local Train Safety

The installation is part of the railway's efforts to improve the safety of Mumbai's local train services while preparing for a possible increase in their frequency. With thousands of trains running daily and millions of commuters relying on the network, the ability to monitor train movements more accurately is becoming increasingly important. Kavach is designed to prevent collisions between trains, stop trains from passing signals at danger and automatically apply brakes when required. It can also help control excessive speed.

How RFID Tags Help Kavach Track Train Location And Speed

The RFID tags are installed on railway sleepers and carry location-specific information. A reader fitted beneath the locomotive reads the tags as the train passes over them. This information is transmitted to the onboard Kavach equipment, which identifies the train's position, direction, station ID and the location of the next tag. The system then uses this information, along with the train's speed, to calculate the braking distance and determine when brakes need to be applied.

The tags do not require a separate power supply or batteries. They are passive devices and form part of a safety system certified to Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4), the highest level of safety integrity for railway signalling systems.

Safety first, capacity next

Kavach will not directly increase the speed of Mumbai's local trains. However, it could support future speed improvements and help railways manage train movements more safely. The actual increase in speed or frequency will depend on track capacity, signalling infrastructure and other technical requirements.

Mumbai's suburban network currently operates around 3,254 local train services daily, carrying an estimated 63–68 lakh passengers. Central Railway operates 1,840 services, while Western Railway runs 1,414. With passenger demand continuing to grow, the railways face the challenge of accommodating more trains on existing infrastructure.

Advanced signalling could help reduce the safe separation required between trains, potentially allowing more services to operate. Railway officials have indicated that the number of suburban services could eventually reach 4,000, although this would require improvements beyond the installation of Kavach alone.

Western Railway is also preparing for the proposed Kavach 5.0 system, which would bring signal information directly to the locomotive driver's cabin display. This could help drivers receive signals even during heavy rain, fog or poor visibility. Conventional signal posts would continue to remain available during the transition.

“Western Railway is expanding the indigenous Kavach signalling system to make travel safer for Mumbaikars. The installation of RFID technology on suburban routes will further strengthen the signalling system,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

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