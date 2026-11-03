Palghar: 3,137 Schools Complete Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Self-Assessment, 118 Secure Five-Star Ratings | X @ncert

Palghar, Maharashtra: Palghar district has made significant progress under the Swachh Evam Harit Vidyalaya Rating 2026-27 (SHVR) initiative, aimed at providing students with a clean, safe, healthy and environmentally sustainable learning environment. Self-assessment has been completed in 3,137 schools across the district, while the external assessment of 118 schools that secured a five-star rating during the self-assessment phase was completed on October 30, 2026.

Zilla Parishad Officials Oversee School Rating Initiative

The initiative was implemented under the guidance of Palghar Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Primary Education Officer Sonali Matekar and Secondary Education Officer Ashok Patil.

According to the self-assessment results, 20 schools received a one-star rating, 108 received two stars, 1,492 received three stars, 1,399 received four stars and 118 schools secured the highest five-star rating.

Evaluators Trained For External School Assessment

To ensure uniformity and accuracy in the external assessment process, a training programme was organised for evaluators on October 29. The participants were briefed on the assessment methodology, physical inspection of school facilities and the process of uploading evaluation details on the Central Government’s SHVR portal.

Extension officers, cluster heads, subject resource persons and staff from the Inclusive Education Department participated as evaluators. They visited the respective schools to physically verify the information submitted during the self-assessment.

Six Key Parameters Used To Assess School Hygiene And Sustainability

The external assessment covered six key parameters, including the availability of safe drinking water, cleanliness and usability of toilets, facilities for handwashing with soap, regular maintenance of water and sanitation facilities, behavioural practices promoting hygiene and health, and initiatives encouraging environmentally responsible lifestyles under Mission LiFE.

The assessment goes beyond merely checking the availability of sanitation facilities. It also examines whether these facilities are being regularly used and maintained and whether students are developing healthy hygiene practices.

While the self-assessment enabled schools to review their existing infrastructure and facilities, the external assessment provided an opportunity to verify these claims on the ground and identify areas requiring improvement.

The initiative is expected to help schools strengthen sanitation and hygiene practices, promote environmental awareness and encourage students to adopt sustainable lifestyles, contributing to a healthier and more eco-friendly educational environment across Palghar district.

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