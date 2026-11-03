Raigad Badminton Teams Win Four Maharashtra Inter-District Championships Across Junior And Senior Categories

Under 17, boys & girls team |

Raigad's badminton players have won four Maharashtra inter-district team championships across different age groups, bringing laurels to the district.

Under-17, Under-19 And Senior Women's Teams Register Major Victories

The achievements include titles for both Under-17 boys and girls in Pune, a second consecutive championship for the Under-19 girls in Chandrapur and the first-ever senior women's inter-district title in Satara.

At the Yonex-Sunrise Maharashtra Sub-Junior Under-17 Inter-District Team Championship, held in Pune on October 31 and November 1, Raigad's girls defeated Pune 2-1 to retain their title, while the boys beat Buldhana by the same margin to win the championship for the first time.

Winning Under-17 Boys' And Girls' Squads Announced

The winning girls' team comprised Anushka Apte, Pranjal Shinde, Ananya Singh, Aayushi Nirvan, Ridhima Mhatre and Sonam Kumari. The boys' team included Kritya Patel, Pragyan Shinde, Pratham Raut, Mayuresh Bhutki and Viyoom Agarwal.

Raigad's Under-19 girls continued their winning run at the Maharashtra Junior Inter-District Championship in Chandrapur, defeating Pune 2-0 in the final to retain the title for the second consecutive year.

Six Players Feature In Winning Under-19 Girls' Team

The winning team comprised Pranjal Shinde, Shravani Padwal, Gatha Suryavanshi, Ananya Singh, Anushka Apte and Aayushi Nirvan.

In another achievement, Raigad's senior women's team won its maiden Maharashtra inter-district championship in Satara. After defeating Sindhudurg, Mumbai Suburban and Mumbai City by 2-0 margins, the team beat Thane 2-1 in the final.

Anushka Apte played a key role in the final, defeating experienced Maharashtra player Arya Kurgavkar in a crucial match to help Raigad secure the title. Pranjal Shinde, Shravani Padwal, Gatha Suryavanshi and Ananya Singh were the other members of the winning team. Shreeshail Mitkari was the coach and manager.

Last year, the senior women's team had reached the semi-finals. Its maiden title this year marks a significant improvement in performance.

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