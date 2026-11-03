Former Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro, 98, Celebrates Diwali With Underprivileged Children In Worli |

Mumbai: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Julio Ribeiro, 98, celebrated Diwali with underprivileged children at the Sunday Classes organised at Sacred Heart High School, Worli, encouraging them to pursue higher education, acquire new skills and cultivate healthy habits.

Former Top Cop Attends Celebration With Daughter Anna Saldanha

Ribeiro, who has also served as Governor and Indian Ambassador, attended the special Diwali gathering along with his daughter, Anna Saldanha. His presence was a source of inspiration for the children, as he continues to be actively associated with the cause of educating underprivileged youngsters despite his advanced age.

Addressing the children, Ribeiro and Saldanha emphasised the importance of education, personal development, health and hygiene. They urged the youngsters to equip themselves with skills that would help them build a better future and contribute meaningfully to society and the country.

Children Present Songs, Poems And Humorous Performances

The celebration featured an afternoon of music, poetry, humour and festive cheer. The children presented songs and poems, while jokes and light-hearted exchanges added to the warmth of the gathering.

Saldanha, accompanied by her two daughters, distributed sweets among the children, making the occasion even more memorable. The interaction offered the youngsters an opportunity to spend time with Ribeiro and his family in an informal and encouraging atmosphere.

Organisers said Ribeiro's continued commitment to the education of underprivileged children was an inspiring reminder that the spirit of social service and commitment to society transcends age.

In another Diwali initiative, the Holy Cross High School Alumni Association's core committee distributed festive provisions to the five toppers in each grade from Nursery to Grade IV at the Marathi section of Holy Cross School, Kurla, on Tuesday morning.

In addition, 225 students received sweet packets sponsored by Bharat Malik, a member of the school's 1975 batch.

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