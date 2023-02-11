Thane: Former corporator of Shiv Sena (UBT) Naresh Manera arrested for assaulting female journalist

Naresh Manera | Facebook

Thane: The Kasarwadawli police on Saturday, February 11 arrested a Shiv-Sena UBT ( Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) former corporator Naresh Manera and his 10 supporters for allegedly molesting and assaulting a former journalist from Ghodbunder road in Thane. The Kasarwadawli police officer informed that Manera was arrested and was presented in Thane court where he got bail.

The Kasarwadawli police officials informed that the case was registered under section 354 of the IPC (assault of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Rajesh Babshetty, senior police inspector, Kasarwadawli police station while speaking with the FPJ correspondent said, "The complainant Priyanka Chavan, who is a former journalist, mentioned that Shiv-Sena (UBT) group's Naresh Manera along with his aides molested and assaulted her when she objected to the loudspeaker sound at the event organised by Manera at Anand Nagar in Thane."

Babshetty further added, "The complainant on Friday at around 10 pm called the control number and complained about the noise at the event. The police constables went to the event and warned the organisers affiliated with Shiv Sena (UBT) to stop playing the loudspeaker at high volume but the organisers did not pay heed to their warning. The complainant Priyanka then personally went to the event and complained to Naresh Manera about it. Soon after complaint, Naresh Manera and his supporters started assaulting and also tore her jacket in front of the audience. She also said that her husband was also beaten."

Babshetty said, "We immediately arrested Naresh Manera and his supporters and presented them in Thane court where court has given them bail. Also few supporters of Manera has lodged cross complaint against the former journalist saying she had thrown the loudspeakers and created nuisance during the event and accordingly we have filed a non-cognizable charge against the former journalist."

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)