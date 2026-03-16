Thane: Firecrackers Burst Outside Kalyan’s Aadharwadi Jail To Mark Accused’s Birthday, Security Under Scanner – VIDEO

Thane: Firecrackers Burst Outside Aadharwadi Jail On Accused’s Birthday In Kalyan; Security Questioned - VIDEO |

KaA shocking incident outside Aadharwadi Jail in Kalyan has triggered widespread concern after a video showing firecrackers being burst near the prison gate went viral on social media. The clip, which circulated widely across Kalyan and neighbouring areas, has raised fresh questions about the security arrangements at the facility.

The incident is believed to have taken place late on Saturday night outside the main entrance of the jail.

Man Seen Bursting Firecrackers Near Jail Gate

In the viral footage, a young man can be seen approaching the entrance of Aadharwadi Jail and lighting a string of firecrackers close to the gate. Moments later, he is seen running back towards the road while the crackers explode behind him.

The act appears to have been carried out openly in front of the jail premises, drawing strong reactions from residents and social media users who questioned how such an incident could take place near a high security facility.

Birthday Celebration For Accused Lodged In Jail

According to NDTV Marathi, the firecrackers were burst by supporters of an accused named Satish Kamble, also known as Satya Bhai, who is currently lodged in the jail. The act was allegedly intended as a birthday celebration for him.

The video quickly drew criticism online, with many users expressing concern over the display of support for an accused person at the entrance of a prison.

Police Case Registered, Investigation Underway

Officials from the jail administration subsequently lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered at Khadakpada police station. Police have begun an investigation to identify the individuals involved in the incident.

Authorities are expected to examine the viral video and other available evidence to trace the man seen lighting the firecrackers and determine whether others were involved.

Read Also ACB Busts Adharwadi Jail Staffers Accepting Bribe For Prison Meeting In Kalyan

Security Concerns Around Aadharwadi Jail

Aadharwadi Jail houses several inmates facing serious criminal charges. Incidents involving supporters of accused individuals gathering near the facility have been reported earlier as well.

The latest episode has once again brought the focus on security arrangements around the prison, with many calling for stricter monitoring and stronger action against those attempting to create disturbances outside the jail premises.

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