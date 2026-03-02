ACB Busts Adharwadi Jail Staffers Accepting Bribe For Prison Meeting In Kalyan | Representative Image

Kalyan: In a swift anti-corruption operation, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested two staffers of Adharwadi Jail for allegedly accepting a bribe to facilitate a meeting with an inmate, officials said on Monday.

Staffers Demand Bribe

The accused have been identified as Sharad Panpatil and Satish Bhosale, both employed at the Adharwadi prison in Kalyan. According to the ACB, the duo allegedly demanded ₹1,500 from a relative of an incarcerated prisoner to arrange a meeting inside the jail premises.

The complainant approached the ACB and lodged a formal complaint regarding the alleged demand for illegal gratification. After verifying the complaint, ACB officials laid a trap. As per the pre-arranged plan, the accused were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of ₹1,500.

Also Watch:

Legal Action Initiated

Following the operation, a case has been registered against the two accused at the Khadakpada Police Station under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Further investigation is underway.

The incident has triggered a stir within the prison administration, raising serious questions about internal oversight and procedures governing inmate interactions. Senior officials have indicated that departmental action may also follow based on the outcome of the probe.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/