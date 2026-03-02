 Will Liquor Shops Be Shut On March 3? Complete List Of Dry Days In March 2026 For Mumbai & Maharashtra
Dry days are declared on significant religious festivals, national observances and other sensitive occasions to ensure public order. On these dates, the sale of liquor is banned across wine shops, bars, pubs, restaurants and hotels. However, consumption of alcohol purchased in advance at private residences is generally not restricted.

Planning a Holi bash, a house party or a relaxed weekend get-together in March 2026? You may want to double-check the calendar first. Several dry days are scheduled across Mumbai and Maharashtra next month, during which the sale of alcohol will be strictly prohibited under state excise regulations.

Is March 3 A Dry Day?

While it is still a question weather people would play holi with colours on March 3 or 4. Liquor outlets are expected to function as usual unless a separate order is announced.

Confirmed Dry Days In March 2026

March 4 (Wednesday): Holi

March 20 or 21 (Friday/Saturday): Eid-ul-Fitr (subject to moon sighting)

March 23 (Monday): Shaheed Diwas

March 26 (Thursday): Ram Navami

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahavir Jayanti

On these dates, alcohol sales will remain suspended across Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra. Authorities typically enforce the ban from midnight prior to the declared dry day.

Since Eid-ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon, the exact date may vary between March 20 and March 21. Residents are advised to keep an eye on official notifications closer to the festival. If you’re organising celebrations in Mumbai or anywhere in Maharashtra, planning ahead can help avoid last-minute inconvenience.

