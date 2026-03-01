7 Holi Special Food Items: From Bhang Pakora To Puran Poli These Are The Must-Have Savoury Dishes

By: Rutunjay Dole | March 01, 2026
Gujiya: A deep-fried pastry like dish, stuffed with khoya, dry fruits and coconut. It is the most iconic Holi sweet, especially popular in North India.
Bhang Pakora: In some regions, especially around Varanasi, pakoras infused with bhang are prepared as part of traditional Holi revelry.
Puran Poli: A Maharashtrian festive flatbread stuffed with sweet lentil filling, puran poli adds a regional touch to Holi feasts.
Thandai: A cooling milk-based drink flavoured with saffron, nuts, rose and spices, thandai is traditionally served during Holi celebrations.
Malpua: Soft, syrup-soaked pancakes made from flour and milk, malpua is a festive indulgence enjoyed in states like Rajasthan and Bihar.
Kanji Vada: A tangy and slightly spicy fermented drink with lentil fritters, popular in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh during Holi.
Papri Chaat: Crispy wafers (Papri) topped with yogurt, chutneys and spices, papri chaat is a crowd-favourite savoury snack at Holi gatherings.