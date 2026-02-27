 Mumbai News: 68-Year-Old Injured As Illegal Firecrackers Target Building In Kurla; Accused Arrested
A 68-year-old man was injured when 20-year-old Sai Ganesh Khandekar, previously banned from Kurla, illegally entered the area and set off firecrackers toward a residential building. The incident occurred near Chhadwa Nagar on February 25. Khandekar allegedly threatened bystanders with a sharp weapon before Kurla police arrested him, and a case has been filed under multiple sections of the law.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Friday, February 27, 2026, 01:06 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: A 68-year-old man was injured after a 20-year-old man, previously banned from the city, allegedly entered Mumbai illegally and set off firecrackers toward a residential building in Kurla on the night of February 25. The accused, identified as Sai Ganesh Khandekar, has been arrested by the Kurla police.

According to the FIR, the victim, Shantilal Saremal Mallesha, resides with his family in Chhadwa Nagar on Belgrami Road, Kurla West. Around 9:15 PM, several youths were allegedly present at Ganesh Gadkari Maidan near Mallesha’s building. One of the youths, wearing a shirt with a leopard-print design, was holding a box of firecrackers which were being set off into the sky while others recorded the incident on their mobile phones.

Suddenly, the youth holding the box allegedly aimed it toward Mallesha’s building, causing the firecrackers to explode near the apartment. Mallesha, who was standing on the balcony at the time, suffered burns on both hands while attempting to shield himself from the explosions.

When some bystanders tried to intervene, Khandekar allegedly drew a sharp weapon from his pocket and began brandishing it in the air, creating panic among the crowd and forcing people to flee the area. Mallesha’s son, Manish, called the police control room at 100 for assistance.

Kurla police arrived at the scene and apprehended Khandekar, who resides in Halavpule, Kurla West. Investigations revealed that he had previously been banned from the area. Mallesha, after receiving medical treatment, filed a complaint at the police station and witnessed Khandekar being taken into custody.

Police have registered a case under Section 142 of the Maharashtra Police Act, along with Sections 125 and 324(6) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) Act.

