Thane: Fire in edible oil, medicine warehouses at Arihant Complex in Bhiwandi

Fire at Arihant Complex in Bhiwandi |

Warehouses containing edible oil and medical drugs caught fire on Wednesday, September 14, at Arihant Commercial Complex in Bhiwandi, near Thane.

The incident happened at 6.30 am in the morning, said officials. They added that no casualty was reported.

Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information regarding a fire at Emami Agro Ltd. nearly three to four warehouses containing edible oil and medical drugs caught fire at Bhiwandi's Arihant complex."

Sawant further added, "Bhiwandi fire brigade personnel were at the spot attempting to douse the fire while one team from Thane and Kalyan fire department each arrived at the spot."

The official said that they had to use two additional private water tankers to control the fire. He added, "The firefighters took about five hours to bring the situation under control and that cooling work is currently underway."