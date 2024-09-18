Thane: Fire Erupts In Dev Corpora At Cadbury Junction, 10 Rescued, Cooling Operations On

Fire erupts at Dev Corpora in Thane | FPJ

Thane: A major fire broke out at the 16-floored Dev Corpora commercial tower near Cadbury junction, off Eastern Expressway in Thane. The blaze erupted on the 11th floor at the office of Jijau Foundation around 11.51 pm and total 10 people were evacuated by the firefighters. No injuries are reported in the incident.

The fire was doused at 4 am on Wednesday and cooling operations are underway, informed Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Of the people rescued, five are residents of Dombivali, four from Thane and rest from Mumbai city.

As per the disaster management of TMC, "A total of 10 persons who were trapped in the building due to the spread of fire and smoke at the incident site have been safely evacuated. One person was trapped on the 1st floor in Santanti Test Tube Baby Centre and nine persons were trapped in the Isha Netralaya on the seventh floor."

The statement released by TMC said that the fire was reported at disaster management control room at 11.51 pm. The blaze was at Cadbury Junction, East Expressway side, at Siddheshwar, Khopat, Thane West. The fire broke out in the office of Jijau Foundation on the 11th floor of the building and a large amount of smoke spread throughout the building, it added.

Three Fire vehicles, One Rescue vehicle and One Branto along with Disaster Management Cell personnel with One Pickup vehicle and TDRF personnel were rushed to the spot. Chief Fire officer was also present on the spot.