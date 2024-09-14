 Mumbai: 68-Year-Old Woman Dies In Apartment Fire At Mulund's Opal Building; Suspected Suicide
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 02:11 AM IST
article-image
Elderly woman dies in fire at Mulund's Opal Apartment | Pixabay

Mumbai: An elderly woman died in a fire that broke out in her apartment in Mulund West on Friday afternoon. She was alone at the time, as her husband had gone out to get food. The police suspect that she might have committed suicide, as she had been unwell for many years.

The incident occurred at Opal Apartment in Mulund West around 12:20 p.m. Fire officials were alerted by tenants who reported smoke coming from a flat on the 9th floor. When firefighters and police arrived, they found the door locked from the inside. Upon opening it, they discovered a woman, who had been completely burned, sitting on the sofa.

The woman died on the spot, and the only thing burned besides her was the sofa she was sitting on. We learned she had been undergoing heavy medication for several years. At first glance, it appears to be a suicide, but the police are conducting a further investigation," said a fire official at the scene.

The deceased was identified as Anandi Mudaliar (68 years old). As information received from sources the lady was staying with her husband in the apartment while their son was out for some work. Every year during Ganeshotsav, they would bring the Ganesh idol home for five days. At her request, this time the idol was kept for just one and a half days and immersed on Sunday.

Need Help- Call Aasra

Need Help- Call Aasra | Aasra

