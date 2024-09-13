Mumbai: 68-Yr-Old Woman Dies In Fire At Mulund's Opal Apartment, Cause Of Blaze Unknown

Fire | Representational Image

Mumbai: A fire erupted in a residential highrise on LBS Road in Mulund on Friday which took life of a 68-year-old woman. The fire was reported at 12.24 pm, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Fire department.

"The fire broke at the Opal Apartment, Bhandup Sonapur signal, LBS Road in Mulund. The blaze was on the ninth floor of the ground plus 16 floored residential building," said the statement by BMC.

S. M. Anandi (68) was taken to nearby M T Hospital, who was declared dead on arrival, the statement added.

The cause of the fire in not known yet. The fire fighting operations are going on and officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade are on the spot.

Further investigations are underway.

(This is a breaking news. More details will be updated).