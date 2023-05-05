Thane: Fire breaks out in a furniture shop near Tieten Hospital

Thane: Fire breaks out near Tieten Hospital | FPJ

On Friday morning, a fire broke out in a shop at Manpada Junction in Thane. The massive blaze had engulfed the shop which is located near Tieten hospital.

The fire reportedly broke out in a furniture shop. Firefighters have rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze is underway.

The visuals showed the blaze flickering and releasing thick black smoke in the air.

The visuals emerging also showed patients huddled outside a shop below the hospital. Seemingly the patients were evacuated.

This is breaking news, further details awaited