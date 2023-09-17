 Thane: Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building Near Rainbow International School, No Injuries Reported
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
Thane: A fire broke out in a residential building near Rainbow International School In Thane on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident. 

As per the information, the fire took place at around 2:30 p.m. inside room number 401 located on the fourth floor of Building B/3 (Ground + 7) in Brahmand Phase 3, Brahmand, Thane West. The owner of the house has been identified as Dinesh Therunkar. 

As soon as the information reached the fire department, three fire bridge vehicles, one jumbo water tanker and one rescue vehicle, along with officials from the emergency management department rushed to the spot. Their coordinated efforts successfully extinguished the flames and prevented any further damage. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the extent of the damage to the room and its contents. 

