 Thane: 4 Meter Boxes Gutted In Fire In Ground Plus 3-Storey Building In Naupada, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface
HomeMumbaiThane: 4 Meter Boxes Gutted In Fire In Ground Plus 3-Storey Building In Naupada, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Thane: 4 Meter Boxes Gutted In Fire In Ground Plus 3-Storey Building In Naupada, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

No casualties were reported from the incident site.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, September 08, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Thane: 4 Meter Boxes Gutted In Fire In Ground Plus 3-Storey Building In Naupada, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface

Thane: Four meter box were gutted in fire on the ground plus three storey Manjula Arcade building in Thane on Friday, September 8 in the early morning. No casualties were reported from the incident site.

Regional Disaster Management Cell Chief Shares Update

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 5:10 am on Friday about fire in the four meter box on the ground floor of Manjula Arcade at Gokhale Road on Naupada in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team along with the Mahavitaran company staff and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle and one pick-up vehicle reached the spot."

Tadvi further added, " The fire at the spot was completely extinguished at around 5:45 am with the help of fire brigade personnel. The situation is under control now. No casualties were reported in the said incident."

