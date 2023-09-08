Thane: 4 Meter Boxes Gutted In Fire In Ground Plus 3-Storey Building In Naupada, No Casualties Reported; Visuals Surface |

Thane: Four meter box were gutted in fire on the ground plus three storey Manjula Arcade building in Thane on Friday, September 8 in the early morning. No casualties were reported from the incident site.

Regional Disaster Management Cell Chief Shares Update

Yasin Tadvi, regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief, Thane said, "We received the information at the disaster management cell room at around 5:10 am on Friday about fire in the four meter box on the ground floor of Manjula Arcade at Gokhale Road on Naupada in Thane. Soon after receiving the information the disaster management cell team along with the Mahavitaran company staff and fire brigade personnel with one fire vehicle and one pick-up vehicle reached the spot."

Tadvi further added, " The fire at the spot was completely extinguished at around 5:45 am with the help of fire brigade personnel. The situation is under control now. No casualties were reported in the said incident."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Thane: Govindas to Receive Insurance Cover During Dahi Handi Festival

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)