Thane Govindas to Receive Insurance Cover During Dahi Handi Festival

Thane: To address the concern of injuries during the Dahi Handi Utsav and Pro-Govinda League events in Thane, the state government has decided to provide a Rs 10 lakh insurance cover to Govindas.

In the past, Govindas in the Govinda teams have unfortunately experienced accidental deaths or serious injuries that led to life-threatening conditions. This put not only the Govindas but also their families in financial distress. Consequently, the government, in collaboration with Oriental Insurance Company, has approved the distribution of insurance to 50,000 Govindas. The insurance comes with a premium of Rs 75 per Govinda, totaling Rs 37.50 lakh for the Dahi Handi Coordinating Committee.

The insurance cover provided under this scheme includes:

Accidental death insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

Loss of two limbs or two eyes insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

Loss of one arm, one leg, or one eye insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh.

Permanent total disablement insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh.

Permanent partial disability insurance cover as per the percentage mentioned in the insurance policy.

Hospital expenses insurance cover due to accidents, covering actual expenses incurred or a maximum of Rs 1 lakh.

The government's decision from the School Education and Sports Department regarding this insurance scheme was issued on August 18, 2023. You can find further details on the Maharashtra Government website at www.maharashtra.gov.in , under reference number 202308181630295321. The insurance coverage period extends from the date of this government decision and will remain in effect until 6 pm on September 8, 2023.

