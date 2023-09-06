Mumbai News: BJP Celebrates Dahi Handi With Rewards, Insurance | representative pic/ file

Mumbai: The BJP has organised 'dahi handi utsav' at 400 places in the city and also provided an insurance cover of Rs10 lakh each to 25,000 'govindas' from more than 450 mandals, city BJP chief Ashish Shelar said on Wednesday.

Hailing the ruling MahaYuti coalition for celebrating various festivals with vigour, he said, “The dahi handi celebrations will begin from the Jambori Maidan in Worli. The best mandal will be rewarded Rs3.33 lakh while others will also get attractive prizes.”

The preparatory camp organised by the BJP, too, fetched a good response. More than 150 'govinda mandals' participated in it. Each one of them was so skilled that they formed five-six layers each, Shelar said, adding that all of them have been given prizes. He appealed to the party leaders and office-bearers to celebrate dahi handi on a large scale in their respective areas.

