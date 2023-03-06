Thane: Fire breaks out in Kasarvadavali; visuals surface

A fire broke out in Kasarvadavali in Thane's Ghodbunder road on Monday morning.
Fire in Bhandup
On Sunday morning, a massive fire broke out at Shri Ram College of Commerce and Science in Bhandup West
According to the officials, upon receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up.
No one was injured in the incident.
