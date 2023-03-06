e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Thane: Fire breaks out in Kasarvadavali; visuals surface | Screengrab

A fire broke out in Kasarvadavali in Thane's Ghodbunder road on Monday morning. 

Fire in Bhandup

On Sunday morning, a massive fire broke out at Shri Ram College of Commerce and Science in Bhandup West

According to the officials, upon receiving the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and firefighting efforts were taken up.

No one was injured in the incident.

Mumbai: Lucky escape for citizens after massive fire incidents in Bhandup & Santa Cruz
