Thane: Fire breaks out at Sur Sangeet Hotel and Bar in Upvan, efforts on to douse the fire

Based on the information received by the emergency management department at approximately 6:56 pm on May 5, 2023, a fire broke out on the first floor of Krishna Tower (ground floor + 4 floors), located near the gate of Upvan in Thane (W) area.
The building has a bar with live music and a generator outside. Emergency management officers, employees, and the Vartak Nagar division committee employees, along with one fire truck, one water tanker, and two rescue vehicles, are present at the scene. They are working to extinguish the fire.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)