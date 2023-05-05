 Thane: Fire breaks out at Sur Sangeet Hotel and Bar in Upvan, efforts on to douse the fire
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Fire breaks out at Sur Sangeet Hotel and Bar in Upvan, efforts on to douse the fire

Thane: Fire breaks out at Sur Sangeet Hotel and Bar in Upvan, efforts on to douse the fire

A fire broke out on the first floor of Krishna Tower (ground floor + 4 floors), located near the gate of Urpavan in Thane (W) area.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
article-image

Based on the information received by the emergency management department at approximately 6:56 pm on May 5, 2023, a fire broke out on the first floor of Krishna Tower (ground floor + 4 floors), located near the gate of Upvan in Thane (W) area.

The building has a bar with live music and a generator outside. Emergency management officers, employees, and the Vartak Nagar division committee employees, along with one fire truck, one water tanker, and two rescue vehicles, are present at the scene. They are working to extinguish the fire.

Read Also
Thane: Fire breaks out in a furniture shop near Tieten Hospital
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: Fire breaks out at Sur Sangeet Hotel and Bar in Upvan, efforts on to douse the fire

Thane: Fire breaks out at Sur Sangeet Hotel and Bar in Upvan, efforts on to douse the fire

Thane: TMC takes no action against illegal mobile towers in the city

Thane: TMC takes no action against illegal mobile towers in the city

Mumbai: Five injured as building collapses in Andheri

Mumbai: Five injured as building collapses in Andheri

Mumbai: Gambling den raided in Mira Road, 10 held

Mumbai: Gambling den raided in Mira Road, 10 held

Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as NCP chief: 'Will work for uniting opposition'

Sharad Pawar withdraws his resignation as NCP chief: 'Will work for uniting opposition'