Thane: Fire breaks out at a factory in Ambernath; no casualties reported

The incident took place around 5:45 am at RK biscuit company in MIDC area of Ambernath. Eight fire engines from Ambernath and neighbouring Badlapur town were rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are underway. No casualties have been reported so far in the incident and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Tuesday, a factory manufacturing plastic goods near Asangaon in Maharashtra's Thane district was gutted in a fire.

The blaze erupted around 7.40 am in the unit located at Vehloli in Shahapur on the Mumbai-Nashik highway where household plastic goods were manufactured. More than a dozen fire engines were to the spot to contain the fire.

(With inputs from Priyanka Dhomse)