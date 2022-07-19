Thane: Finally, body of 7-year-old boy who drowned in Kalwa creek found

7-year-old boy Rishi Uswa fell into the creek on July 13 | Prashant Narvekar

Thane: The regional disaster management cell on Monday, July 18 finally found the body of a 7-year-old boy who drowned in Kalwa creek while cycling on July 13. The body was found in Airoli creek.

Earlier on Wednesday, July 13 Rishi Uswa (7) who lived with his family in the Nagsen Nagar area near Kalwa creek was riding a bicycle outside the house. At that time he lost his balance and fell into the creek.

The Thane Municipal Disaster Management Department staff and Thane Fire Brigade personnel started the search operation, but they did not found him even after two days of search operation.

Avinash Sawant, RDMC chief, Thane said, "On Monday we received information about a body in between Vitawa and Airoli creek. The RDMC team went on the spot and found that the body was of a 7-year-old boy Rishi Uswa who fell in the creek on July 13. Finally our team succeeded in finding his body. The body was taken out of the creek and it was sent to the Thane government hospital for postmortem."