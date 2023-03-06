e-Paper Get App
Thane: Female tuition teacher booked for thrashing students for not doing homework

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 06:31 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Thane: A female tuition teacher has been booked for allegedly thrashing two of her students in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI. 

As per the report, the accused woman allegedly beat up siblings, aged 10 and 12 years, when they came for tuition at her house in Gokul Nagar locality of Bhiwandi on March 3, an official from Nizampura police station said. 

The children have claimed that the accused beat them up for not being able to respond to her questions and not doing their homework, he said.

An offence under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Protection Act of 2015 has been registered, the official said.

