Thane FDA Seizes Goods Worth ₹4 Lakh During Surprise Inspection Of 2 Milk Dairies In Wagle Estate Area | Representative Pic

Thane: Paneer, milk, and other materials worth Rs 4,01,374 have been seized during a surprise inspection conducted by Thane Food and Drug Administration (FDA) department at two milk dairies in the Wagle Estate area. During the inspection, it was discovered that paneer was being prepared in unsanitary conditions.

FDA Joint Commissioner Suresh Deshmukh revealed the details of the operation after the surprise inspection.

Committee to keep check on adulteration

A district-level committee, chaired by Thane Additional Collector Manisha Jaibhaye-Dhule, has been formed to prevent the adulteration of milk and milk products in the Thane district.

A surprise inspection of the production facility at Kewala Dairy in Wagle Estate, Thane, revealed that paneer was being produced in unsanitary conditions. Samples of buffalo milk and paneer, which are used for making paneer, were taken for examination. A stock of 598 liters of buffalo milk and 79 kg of paneer worth Rs. 45,316 was seized. The stock of buffalo milk was destroyed as it was perishable.

In another operation, conducted under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Venkatesh Vedpathak, Food Safety Officer Varsha Ade, Food Safety Authority Archana Wanre, Veterinary Officer Dr. Shama Shirodkar, and District Dairy Development Officer M. T. Ranadive's team, Yadav Milk Products at Ramnagar in Wagle Estate, Thane, was found to be manufacturing paneer and paneer analogues in an unlicensed and unhygienic environment. Orders have been given to keep the factory closed until the place is cleaned and a license is obtained. Samples of paneer, paneer analogue, skimmed milk, citric acid, monosodium gluten, and refined palmolein oil were taken from this place. Stocks worth around Rs 3.56 lakh, including 382 kg of paneer and paneer analogue, 28 liters of milk, citric acid, and 2893.4 kg of refined palmolive oil, have been seized.

Deshmukh stated, "This establishment fails to take necessary precautions while producing food for sale. From the perspective of public interest and health, it does not meet the standards set by the Food Safety & Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). The Food Safety Standards Act 2006 and Rules and Regulations 2011 must be adhered to. Regulation 2011, under regulation 2.1.14(1), is mandatory for operators of food businesses. Violating this regulation is subject to a fine of up to 2 lakh under section 55 of the Food Safety Standards Act 2006."