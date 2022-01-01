Thane: Father beats 10-year-old son to death for stealing Rs 50; arrested

The Kalwa police in Thane have arrested a 41-year-old man for allegedly killing his 10-year-old son for stealing Rs 50 from the house. The boy, Karan, was assaulted by his father, Bablu Omprakash Prajapati, and later succumbed to serious injuries that he had sustained to his head.

Prajapati was first absconding but later found to be roaming in the area. He was produced before a court.

The police said the boy’s mother suffers from mental illness. The police said they received information about the incident at 7 pm on December 30 from a slum near Thakurpada.

A police officer said the boy had been assaulted on the night of December 29 and had been unconscious for nearly 24 hours. A team of officers, under the guidance of senior police inspector Manohar Awhad, reached the spot at Jai Maa Santoshi chawl, near Gaikar Maidan, and found the boy covered in a blanket.

He had multiple injuries on his body. He was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital and was declared dead. On enquiring with the neighbours, the team identified the boy as Karan. During questioning, the boy’s sister gave the details. A case was then registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The doctors later said the boy’s arms and a leg had fractures. He had serious head injuries, too, which led to his death. The police then launched a manhunt for his father, who was later found roaming in the area.

