Thane: Family Donates 7 Organs After Fatal Accident Takes Mass Media Student's Life

In a touching gesture, a family in Thane donated as many as seven organs from the body of one of its members, Bhavin Mange (26). The victim was a mass media student who met with an accident near Ashar IT park, Wagle Estate, on January 15.

His cousin, Jeet Bhanushali, told FPJ on Tuesday that there was a family get together at a Thane restaurant to celebrate his (Jeet's) return from Europe where he was living for the past four years.

The accident

"We had dinner after which we decided to return to our respective homes in our vehicles. Bhavin was on a scooter. When he reached the IT park gate two dumpers were parked on the left lane where there were three 'No Parking' signs. Bhavin had no choice but to turn right on the road when he spotted a motorcycle rider coming towards him. To avoid dashing against the motorcyclist he swerved his scooter to the left and dashed against the tyre of one of the dumbers and fell down. Even though he was wearing a helmet, his head was injured. Myself and other members of our family who were behind Bhavin immediately rushed him to Jupiter Hospital in Thane," he said.

Bhavin battled bravely for a week. He was put on a ventilator and despite the best efforts of the doctors he breathed his last on Tuesday morning. The family consulted close relatives and members of the Bhanushali "samaj" and it was decided to donate Bhavin's eyes, heart, lungs, liver, pancreas, kidneys and intestine. "At least seven persons' lives will be saved because of this serial donation. Bhavin had helped many during his life and even after his death he will be helping the needy," Jeet Bhanushali added in an emotional voice.