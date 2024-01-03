Bedford High School Student On Life Support Post-Car Crash To Donate Organs |

A profound sense of sorrow envelops Bedford High School as students and faculty grapple with the aftermath of a devastating car crash that has left a sophomore student on life support. The identity of the student remains undisclosed, following a serious accident in Goffstown over winter break. School officials have confirmed that, despite the tragedy, the student is being sustained on life support with the selfless intention of organ donation, according to the local media reports.

Teammate recalls rapid turn of events

Gabriel Texerra, a fellow track team member and passenger in the car, struggles to piece together the details of the crash. "We were buddies. We were just all hanging out, and it happened so fast," Texerra shared, emphasizing his focus on cherishing the memories of his friend and teammate. Describing the unnamed student as universally loved, Texerra highlighted his friend's positive qualities, stating, "He was genuine, just a kid you could easily be friends with. He was awesome."

The news was shared with the student body on the first day back from winter break through a schoolwide announcement. Superintendent Michael Fournier acknowledged the difficulty of delivering such a message, recognizing the harsh reality it presents to students. In response, counsellors have been made available for students, and parents are encouraged to check in with their children during this challenging time.