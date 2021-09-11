Thane: Excise Wing nets 21% revenue target so far; out of 130 licensed permit rooms only 100 renewed their licenses in Mira Bhayander

Despite a dip in collections due to the interim relief given by the judiciary to liquor vending establishment, the excise department of Thane district has achieved 21 percent of its anticipated target revenue of Rs. 244 crore in the first five months for the current fiscal. As per statistics, the excise wing had mopped up Rs. 58.06 crore towards new permits, renewals, shifting, name transfers and other types of privilege fees between the months of April and August, this year. However, a 6.63 dip has been registered while comparing the collections which were pegged at Rs. 64.69 crore during the corresponding period last year.

As against the anticipated target of Rs. 275 crore, the district excise wing had registered collections amounting a little over Rs. 244 crore in the last fiscal (2020-21). “There is a slight dip in collections, due to the pandemic induced closure of some establishments- mainly in municipal corporation regions falling under our jurisdiction, coupled by lower payments while availing monetary relief. However, we are confident of achieving 100 percent target in due course of time.” said excise superintendent-Nilesh Sangade.

Presently, Thane district has nearly 2497 liquor vending establishments including- 258 country liquor shops (CL-3), foreign liquor shops (FL-2), 599 Beer Shops (FLBR-2) and 1200 permit rooms (FL-3). Speaking about the statistical figures related to Mira Road and Bhayandar, senior excise inspector Vijay Kumar Thorat said, “Out of the 130 licensed permit rooms only 100 had renewed their licenses, out of which 35 had paid the full amount while 65 had availed the 50 percent interim relief.

Apart from this there are 16 country liquor shops, 18 wine shops and 38 beer stores in the twin-city taking the total number of operational establishments to 172.” Last year the total number of establishments in Thane district stood at 2,491, officials said. Most of the licensees which have not renewed their permits are said to be owners of orchestra bars which appears to have hit a dead end due to indefinite closure due to the pandemic.

Published on: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 07:54 PM IST