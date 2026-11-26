Thane: Excise Department Busts Major Liquor Smuggling Bid In Mumbra, Seizes 59,280 Bottles Of Goa Whisky Worth ₹1.54 Crore | File photo

Thane: The Divisional Flying Squad of the State Excise Department (Konkan Division, Thane) has arrested one person and seized contraband liquor and a six-wheeler truck valued at ₹1,54,51,600 (over ₹1.54 crore) for allegedly smuggling out-of-state liquor near Parsik Reti Bunder in Mumbra, according to an official press note issued on Thursday.

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Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal transport of liquor from Goa, officials set up a trap along the Old Mumbai–Pune Road at Parsik Reti Bunder in Mumbra, Thane district (400605). The operation was carried out under the guidance of Inspector Digambar Shewale, following directives from senior State Excise leadership including Commissioner Dr. Rajesh Deshmukh, Joint Commissioner (Enforcement and Vigilance) Prasad Surve, Divisional Deputy Commissioner (Konkan Division, Thane) Pradeep Pawar, and Deputy Superintendent Abhijit Deshmukh.

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During the operation, excise personnel intercepted a brown-and-white striped Eicher Pro six-wheeler truck (registration number MH-25-AJ-5674). When questioned about the cargo, the driver initially claimed the vehicle was carrying fans and spare parts. However, a search of the truck revealed a large number of khaki cardboard boxes.

Upon opening the boxes, officials found 1,235 boxes—totaling 59,280 bottles—of 180 ml "Royal Blue Malt Whisky" manufactured in Goa, a brand banned from sale in Maharashtra. Officials noted that the bottles lacked batch numbers and maximum retail price (MRP) markings.

The accused driver was identified as Abhishek Ganpat Jagtap (25), a resident of near Manddevi Mandir, Maan Kumbharwasti, Hinjewadi Road, Post Infotech Park (Hinjewadi), Mulshi taluka, Pune district (411057).

Excise authorities seized the 1,235 boxes of out-of-state foreign liquor along with the Eicher Pro truck, putting the total value of the seized property at ₹1,54,51,600. A case has been registered against Jagtap under Sections 65(a), 65(e), 80, 81, 83, 90, and 103 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, 1949.

The enforcement action was conducted by Inspector Digambar Shewale, Sub-Inspector V. V. Sakpal, and constables Harshavardhan Kharbas, S. P. Rathod, Hanumant Gadhve, and Amit Sanap. Sub-Inspector V. V. Sakpal is investigating the case further.