Mumbai Crime Branch Unit 8 seized ATM cards, SIM cards and banking records in a Dharavi cyber fraud account racket probe | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 25, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch's Unit 8 has busted an alleged bank account racket being operated from Dharavi, where bank accounts and SIM cards were allegedly procured, activated and supplied for use in online gaming and cyber fraud. Two accused have been arrested in connection with the case. The accused have been identified as Wasim Javed Khan and Sagar.

Acting on a tip-off received by Police Inspector Sawant, a team from Unit 8 conducted a raid at Room No. 1, ground floor, Nehru Society Old Building, near V.M. Thevar Marg, Thevar Nagar, Dharavi, on November 14. The main accused, Wasim Javed Khan (36), was found inside the premises along with his wife, Rubina Khan.

Police Recover ATM Cards And SIMs

During a search of the house, the police recovered 33 ATM cards belonging to different banks, 23 ATM cards with SIM cards attached to them, 32 loose SIM cards and two memory cards.

The police also seized a mobile phone, three bank passbooks, three cheque books, loose cheques, six bank letters, photocopies of identity documents belonging to 12 individuals, a bank account-opening form, and a notebook and diary containing details of bank accounts.

According to the police, the accused allegedly procured details of newly opened savings and current accounts in different banks in Mumbai, along with SIM cards.

These SIM cards were allegedly used to activate the bank accounts before the accounts were handed over to other persons for further use. The police suspect that these bank accounts were subsequently used for online gaming activities and cyber fraud.

Banking Documents Seized

The seizure included ATM cards and banking documents belonging to several banks, including CSB Bank, DCB Bank and Bombay Mercantile Co-operative Bank, among others.

The police have alleged that Wasim Javed Khan and another accused, identified as Sagar, conspired to procure bank accounts and SIM cards from different individuals and make them available for online gaming and cyber fraud activities.

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Based on a complaint filed by Unit 8, a case has been registered at Dharavi Police Station under Sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.

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