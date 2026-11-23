Police seized two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges in the Agripada case and later arrested a second accused | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 23, 2026: The Mumbai Crime Branch (Unit-2) has arrested a 38-year-old history-sheeter, Wasim Akram Anwar Pardeshi, in connection with an illegal firearms seizure in Agripada and sought three days of police custody from the Esplanade Court.

The case, originally registered at Agripada Police Station under the Arms Act, Maharashtra Police Act and Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), was transferred to Crime Branch Unit-2 for further investigation.

Two Pistols And 19 Live Cartridges Seized

Acting on a tip-off received by investigating officer PSI Azim Sheikh, a Crime Branch team laid a trap outside the gate of Municipal Industry Estate near Dosa Compound on K.K. Marg, Agripada, in the early hours of November 14, 2026.

Around 1.10 am, four suspects arrived at the spot. While three managed to flee under the cover of darkness, police apprehended Ganesh Shrikant Landge (31), a driver from Wagle Estate, Thane.

A search in the presence of panch witnesses recovered two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges, worth an estimated ₹79,000, from Landge's possession. Landge was arrested on November 14 and is currently in judicial custody.

Accused Arrested From Ulhasnagar

During interrogation, Landge reportedly named his associates who were present at the scene: Amar Tusamkar, Waseem Pardeshi and an unidentified accomplice.

Using human intelligence, Unit-2 officials laid a trap in Ulhasnagar No. 3, Thane, and apprehended Wasim Akram Anwar Pardeshi, a resident of Byculla, Mumbai. He was formally arrested on November 22 from his brother-in-law's house in Ulhasnagar.

Police Seek Three-Day Custody

Following a medical check-up at Nair Hospital on November 23, Pardeshi was produced before the 37th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Esplanade.

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Police noted that Pardeshi is a habitual offender with 26 prior criminal cases registered against him in Agripada, Byculla and Tardeo. They sought three days of police custody to:

Trace the origin of the two seized pistols and 19 live cartridges and identify their supplier.

Determine the intended target or purpose for which the weapons were procured.

Identify who instructed the delivery of the firearms to Landge.

Examine Pardeshi's bank account details and financial trail.

Locate and arrest Amar Tusamkar and other absconding accomplices.

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