Colaba Police arrested a 21-year-old Naval Dockyard apprentice as investigators probe the alleged sharing of sensitive defence installation images and a suspected Pakistan connection | Representational Image

Mumbai, November 20, 2026: Sensitive photographs and videos of the Naval Dockyard and Indian Navy installations were allegedly being shared on social media, with investigators suspecting that the account used to upload the content may have links to Pakistan. However, the police are still probing the matter to establish the extent of the alleged connection.

Apprentice Arrested By Colaba Police

In connection with the case, the Colaba Police on Friday (November 20) arrested a 21-year-old apprentice working at the Naval Dockyard. The accused has been identified as Bunty Ramprakash Meena, a resident of Karauli district in Rajasthan. He is accused of uploading photographs and videos of the Naval Dockyard and other sensitive Indian Navy installations on social media.

Possible Links To Pakistan-Based Handlers

Investigating agencies suspect that the accused's online account may have been connected to handlers based in Pakistan. The Mumbai Police's Social Media Digital Lab had received information about sensitive defence installations being shared through an Instagram account.

Based on technical investigation, the police traced the account to the accused and subsequently arrested him. A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, the Information Technology Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Digital Evidence Under Scrutiny

The court remanded the accused in police custody till November 23. The police are examining his Instagram and WhatsApp accounts, messages and other digital evidence. They are also attempting to seize his mobile phone, SIM cards and other electronic devices.

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Investigators are probing whether anyone else was involved in the alleged activity besides the arrested apprentice. Meanwhile, the accused's lawyer has claimed that the photographs may have been uploaded inadvertently and maintained that his client is innocent.

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