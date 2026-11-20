Television actor Aayush Shah has approached the court over an alleged Rs 4.44-crore investment fraud, prompting Oshiwara Police to register a case against five people | Instagram

Mumbai, November 19, 2026: Television actor Aayush Shah, 31, known for Mahabharat, Navya and Uttaran, was allegedly cheated of over Rs 4.44 crore in an investment fraud. Following a court order, Oshiwara police booked five people.

According to the FIR, Shah met Bishwajit Ghosh on social media in October 2019. Ghosh claimed his company, MyFledge Pvt Ltd, trained aspiring cabin crew. Shah and his family invested over Rs 4.44 crore, receiving returns once.

Court Orders FIR Registration

In 2024, Shah sought Rs 1.30 crore back, but Ghosh allegedly demanded funds despite assuring repayment. Shah complained to the police in April 2025. After no FIR was registered, he approached the Andheri court, which ordered registration on November 2.

Also Watch:

Those booked include Ghosh, his wife Piyalee Chatterjee, Shabab Hussain, his sister Bijoya Subratkumar Das and his father Badal Ghosh.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/