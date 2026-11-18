The Santacruz police have arrested the former caretaker over allegations of forged signatures, financial misappropriation and disputed property transactions | File Photo

Mumbai, November 17, 2026: The Santacruz police on Monday arrested Asrar Iqbal Shaikh, 62, late actress Nimmi’s former caretaker, from Shivaji Park, Dadar West, for allegedly attempting to usurp her property and misappropriate assets worth crores.

An FIR registered on November 11 invokes IPC Sections 404 (misappropriation of deceased’s property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 465, 467 and 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged documents). Complainant Mohammad Yunus Salim Durrani, Nimmi’s nephew, holds power of attorney for her adopted son’s UK-based family.

Actress's Property And Legal Heirs

Nimmi, born Nawab Banoo, died on March 25, 2020, aged 87, reportedly of Covid-19. Known for Barsaat, Aan, Deedar and Mere Mehboob, she was married to screenwriter S Ali Raza, who died in 2007.

Her will bequeathed two Neha Apartment flats on Juhu Tara Road, Santacruz West, bank deposits of around Rs 1.77 crore, jewellery and a car to Ali Sayyed Parvez, her sister’s biological son, whom she considered her son.

Following his death in December 2020 due to Covid-19, his wife, Salma Neki Parveen, and children became heirs. Will validation remains pending before the Bombay High Court.

Caretaker Accused Of Forgery And Misappropriation

Shaikh, employed since 2003, managed joint accounts under an “either or survivor” mandate. Police allege he forged Nimmi’s signature and encashed deposits in five instalments during 2021–2023. Durrani also alleged that Shaikh scrapped her Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, retained the proceeds and that gold ornaments went missing.

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Following Durrani’s 2020 complaint, Shaikh allegedly proposed selling the flats and splitting the proceeds equally, then threatened him upon refusal. The family secured a High Court stay against their sale.

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