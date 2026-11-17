Actress Nimmi’s Caretaker Accused Of Forging Her Signature, Withdrawing ₹1.77 Crore From Fixed Deposits After Her Death |

Mumbai: Late actress Nimmi’s caretaker, who worked for her for nearly 40 years, allegedly forged her signature and withdrew Rs1.77 crore from her fixed deposits (FDs) in two banks after her death, said Dr Mohit Kumar Garg, Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Zone II. The police are in the process of arresting Asrar Iqbal Shaikh and are also examining whether any bank officials were involved in the alleged forgery.

On November 16, The FPJ reported that the Santacruz police had registered a case of cheating and forgery against Shaikh on November 11 following a complaint by Mohammad Durrani, 48, Nimmi’s grandnephew. Durrani claimed he filed the complaint after discovering her Will last year.

Speaking to this newspaper, he said, “Shaikh concealed the Will for four years. However, we searched the court’s website and discovered it. We then filed an application in court.” The Will mentions FDs, two flats on Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz West and gold ornaments, he said, alleging that the jewellery is missing. Shaikh had worked for Nimmi for nearly 40 years and was familiar with her signature, as he used to handle withdrawals to pay her staff, the police said. The FIR was registered after the police conducted a preliminary inquiry into Durrani’s written complaint.

Both Santacruz flats were registered in the names of Nimmi and her late husband and continue to remain so, Durrani said. He added that the Bombay High Court had stayed an alleged attempt by Shaikh to sell the properties.

Nimmi passed away in 2020. According to her Will, the assets were to be transferred to her adopted son, Ali Sayyed Parvez, who lived in the UK, Durrani claimed. However, he too died in 2020, and his widow, Salma Parveen, and three children are now his legal heirs, he said. Durrani added that Parveen had granted him power of attorney to pursue the matter.