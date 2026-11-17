As Caretaker Faces Fraud Charges, Remembering Nimmi: The Girl Who Conquered Bollywood's Golden Era |

The “golden era” of Bollywood had timeless beauties like Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Waheeda Rehman, Nargis and Nutan. Despite their dominance, Nimmi stood out for her acting chops, light eyes and curly hair. So, how did the daughter of a courtesan and small-time actress (Wahidan) and military contractor (Abdul Hakim) rule the hearts of cinegoers from 1949 till the mid 60s?

Written in the stars

The only film industry connect little Nawab Bano (Nimmi) had was via Wahidan’s friendship with legendary filmmaker Mehboob Khan. On one such chance visit to Bombay to watch the making of his current production Andaz at Central Studios (Tardeo), she caught the eye of one of its leading men Raj Kapoor. The other hero was Dilip Kumar and this was the only movie to bring Raj and Dilip together on the silver screen. (We digress!) Back to Nimmi, the ‘Showman’ was on the lookout for a young girl to play the second lead in Barsaat (1949 film) and he cast the starstruck teen on the spot opposite Prem Nath and the rest as they say is cinematic history.

Iconic jodi with Dilip saab

Isn’t it a delicious irony that Nimmi managed to grow from a supporting actress to the stature of a leading lady and that too with the top stars during those times. An onscreen pairing she formed with Dilip Kumar proved to be a fan favourite. They collaborated for five films: Deedar (1951), Aan (our very first technicolour film, 1952), Daag (1952), Amar (1954) and Uran Khatola (1955).

When her character Mangala in Aan gets killed off by her Barsaat co-star Prem Nath (the hawas ka pujari Shamsher Singh), distributors were so aghast that an extended dream sequence was added in the film by Mehboob to pacify them. It featured an almost theatrical display of love and jealousy with Dilip Kumar, Nimmi and debutante Nadira showcasing their finest performances.

Picture this, Dilip Kumar was cast opposite Madhubala (Anju Roy) in Amar. In the film, the two were engaged to be married but one transgression by Dilip’s character Amarnath against village belle Sonia (Nimmi) on a rainy night makes her a kunwari maa (a blasphemy in those times). In the end, a guilt ridden Amarnath accepts Sonia while a heartbroken woman of substance Anju is left singing Naa Shikwa Hai Koyi Naa Koyi Gila Hai.

Marriage with S. Ali Raza

Nimmi got married to scriptwriter and Mehboob Studios writer S. Ali Raza in 1965. Apparently, it was an arranged marriage initiated by her hairdresser. Her co-star Mukri is also said to have played cupid.

The wedding was reportedly attended by Mehboob Khan, Meena Kumari and Mala Sinha.

Though the couple couldn’t have biological children, they adopted Nimmi's sister’s son.

K Asif’s swang song became hers too

Known for working on her own terms and being very selective of the roles she later on took up, Nimmi agreed to play Laila in K. Asif’s Love & God opposite Guru Dutt (as Qais/Majnu). Unfortunately, Dutt passed away and the film was stuck in a rubble for sometime before Sanjeev Kumar was cast as his replacement. However, K Asif himself died and the film remained incomplete. Sanjeev too passed away in 1985. It was later released almost two decades later in (1986) by the filmmaker’s wife (in an incomplete form as a tribute to K Asif’s vision). It was also Nimmi’s final film release.

Back in the news

She died in 2020. Now, an alleged crime has been committed by her former caretaker. He has been accused by her grandnephew Mohammad Durani of usurping her assets, including Rs1.77 crore in bank deposits, two flats on Juhu Tara Road and a car. At the time of going to press, the cops have booked the culprit Asrar Iqbal Shaikh.

Did you know?

Nimmi rejected the lead role in Woh Kaun Thi? (1963)