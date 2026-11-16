Late Actress Nimmi's Caretaker Booked For Allegedly Usurping ₹1.77 Crore, 2 Juhu Flats And Car In Mumbai |

Mumbai: The Santacruz police have booked the caretaker of late actress Nimmi, a popular face in the 1950s and early 1960s, for allegedly usurping her assets, including Rs1.77 crore in bank deposits, two flats on Juhu Tara Road and a car. Nimmi died in 2020.

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The case was registered against Asrar Iqbal Shaikh following a complaint by Mohammad Durani, 48, the actress’s grandnephew. According to Durani, proceedings concerning the execution of Nimmi’s will are still pending before the Bombay High Court.

According to the FIR, the actress opened joint bank accounts with Shaikh and entrusted him with handling her financial transactions following her husband’s death in 2007. Durani claimed that the actress had made a will bequeathing Rs1.77 crore held in bank accounts and both flats to Ali Sayyad Parvez, the son of her sister Shabana Bano, whom Nimmi considered her own son. Parvez, a UK resident, died in December 2020. His widow, Salma Parveen, gave Durani power of attorney after he alerted her to Shaikh’s alleged wrongdoing. Durani said Parveen authorised him to pursue the matter legally as she could not frequently travel to India.

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Durani alleged that Shaikh approached him after he filed a police complaint and offered to split the proceeds from selling the flats equally between them. Shaikh also allegedly sold Nimmi’s Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and misappropriated the proceeds for personal use, Durani said in the FIR.

Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Shaikh on November 11 under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The IPC was invoked as the alleged offences predate the enforcement of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.